Frederick mayoral candidate responds to conclusion of investigation following sexual harassment allegations

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After Frederick City Alderman Alderman Roger Wilson was accused by fellow Alderman Ben MacShane of “sexual harassment, unwelcome advances, coercion and quid pro quo offers” in December, the City of Frederick asked an outside party to begin an investigation into these allegations.

The investigation ended on Tuesday, March 4, and a release from Wilson stated that the final report said that “Alderman Wilson’s conduct during his term as an elected official of the City did not constitute legally actionable sexual harassment under State or Federal law” and that “no formal action is required.”

Wilson responded to the results with a release of his own, saying, “I am not surprised by this conclusion. This was the expected outcome. However, despite this vindication, the damage to me and my family remains. Even after this costly investigation, the report contains no actual details of what I allegedly did, or the identity of any accusers.”

Wilson said in his release that he has “forgiven” Alderman MacShane and Mayor O’Connor for the actions taken and will return to focusing on running for Mayor.