Frederick car rally demands justice for immigrant communities

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A drive-in rally was held in Frederick Saturday to show solidarity for immigrant communities.

The Rise Coalition of Western Maryland along with several other activist groups organized the event, demanding justice for immigrants and an end of the controversial 287(G) program.

The program allows deputies to screen an arrested person’s immigration status, possibly resulting in the detainee’s deportation.

This car rally featured elected officials and other community leaders pledging their efforts to end the program.

“We are here not only to celebrate the victories but to unify forces against ICE in Frederick,” Candidate for County Councilmember Jazmin Di Cola said. “We’re unifying for social justice for the immigrant community.”

The rally organizers indicated they are looking to the future for the next election – looking to back a candidate for sheriff who would dismantle the 287(g) program on their first day in office.