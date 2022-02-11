Frederick Book Arts Center spreads some extra love through special edition newspaper

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you still haven’t secured your Valentine’s Day plans yet, the Frederick Books Arts Center has the perfect thing for you and your special someone.

This weekend, the arts center will be hosting their annual Valentine’s Day event where you can make your own special edition newspaper.

People will be able to print a newspaper just like they did back in the 20th century using an old printing press.

Executive director, Johnny Carrera says this is his way of spreading a little extra love to the community.

“We started to realize that people are in maybe a state of fear these days,” Executive Director Johnny Carrera explained. “Just a lot of talk of division in our society and I thought, what really could be the solution of that and it’s really all about love and that we realize that we all care about each other and hopefully these little ripples of love will spread all around.”

The printing presses will be hot and ready for you and yours on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.