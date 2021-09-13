Frederick Board of Education and Teachers Association reach agreement

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After 9 months of negotiations, The Frederick County Board of Education and Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), reached a tentative agreement.

The agreement includes a retention bonus, additional paid workdays, an advanced step on the current pay scales, and a 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment. The contract also includes aspects of the new “blueprint for Maryland’s Future” law that was created last year to transform public education.

FCTA President Missy Dirks says while the agreement is a fair contract, it does not provide all that they hoped especially since teachers have had to continuously reinvent their roles during the pandemic.

“Everything in our contract is about giving the teachers the tools they need to better meet the needs of students, our working conditions are our students learning conditions,” said Dirks.

“I hope that they we have worked really hard on both sides to get to this point, and most importantly they are valued, and we appreciate all that they do for our students to make sure they get the education they deserve,” said FCPS Board President Jay Mason.

The agreement will now go to all of the FCTA members to decide whether to ratify it or reject it.