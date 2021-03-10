Frederick Board of Alderman discusses city’s code concerning ethics and harassment policy

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After Alderman Roger Wilson was accused of alleged inappropriate behavior, an investigation then went underway. Wilson said he had no knowledge of this, but the city says otherwise.

In a statement, the City of Frederick said, “In response to Alderman Wilson’s reversal, Mayor Michael O’Connor announced that the decision on whether to investigate would be left to the Board of Aldermen. The Mayor asked the aldermen for their position on whether to investigate. Four of the aldermen indicated they were in favor of an investigation. Alderman Wilson did not respond to the Mayor’s inquiry. Thereafter, the City retained an outside investigator to begin an inquiry into the allegations against Alderman Wilson.”

The City of Frederick also received a copy of a notice of tort claim from Wilson’s lawyers stating that his next step is suing his fellow Alderman Ben McShane (who put the allegations on Facebook) as well as Mayor O’Connor and the City of Frederick.

Wilson said in a statement, “When a woman or any individual is subjected to abuse or harassment — in the workplace or anywhere else — I believe wholeheartedly that such conduct must be condemned, and that those victims deserve justice. But what happened here is a mockery of justice. It is an attempt to hijack a powerful women’s movement for political gain.”