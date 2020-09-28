Frederick bank robbed Monday, surveillance photo released

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West 7th Street, Frederick. Jasmine Pelaez reports.

PNC Bank robbery suspect. Courtesy: Frederick Police

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police were called to the PNC Bank in the Frederick Shopping Center on West 7th Street just before noon Monday for a robbery. Frederick Police say the suspect was not armed during the incident.

Frederick Police said a couple of employees were inside the bank when it happened. They were not hurt. Police did not specify what was stolen from the bank.

Frederick Police said the suspect is a 6″ tall Black man with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a grey, collared shirt with a black baseball cap and jeans. He was also wearing a dark, cloth face mask with an emblem, according to detectives.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Frederick Police at (301) 600-2102.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories