Frederick bank robbed Monday, surveillance photo released

PNC Bank robbery suspect. Courtesy: Frederick Police

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police were called to the PNC Bank in the Frederick Shopping Center on West 7th Street just before noon Monday for a robbery. Frederick Police say the suspect was not armed during the incident.

Frederick Police said a couple of employees were inside the bank when it happened. They were not hurt. Police did not specify what was stolen from the bank.

Frederick Police said the suspect is a 6″ tall Black man with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a grey, collared shirt with a black baseball cap and jeans. He was also wearing a dark, cloth face mask with an emblem, according to detectives.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Frederick Police at (301) 600-2102.

