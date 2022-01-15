Frederick arts council’s sky stage to receive $200,00 through the state revitalization programs

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council has been selected as a state revitalization program awardee.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development awarded F.A.C $200,00 in funds for future improvements to the award-winning outdoor amphitheater and public art installation.

Project plans include installing permanent restroom facilities and the addition of a partially retractable roof to allow performance in all weather.

“It’s very important to us to have a roof on this space so that we can perform all the time. It used to be that we’d have to have a rain date and we have a long waiting list, so now we can accommodate more performers,” Executive Director Louise Kennelly explained.” “We can’t wait to get it put on in about a year’s time. And it just means we can help more artists have that experience of performing.”

Frederick Arts Council’s Sky Stage is one of three projects funded within the City of Frederick.