Frederick Arts Council works with Hood College to host student art exhibit

FREDERICK, M.D. (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council announced their collaboration with Hood College to host a student exhibition.

The art show will give an opportunity to students to show off their work along with working in a real gallery space off-campus.

The show will feature ceramic works of eight artists and several faculty and graduate students of their graduate program.

Artists include faculty members Chaz Martinsen, Jenna Gianni, Jason Laney as well as graduate students Clarissa Yeap, Asma Waheed, Shari Jacobs, Faith Ku, Leslie King, Amnah Abdulsalam, and Catalina Chiquillo.

“It’s not always nicer to see your work in a gallery, especially if it’s like a different gallery space that you’re not used to that you get kind of familiar with. So it kind of got the students excited to install the work to make or finish pieces for it,” Director Chaz Martinsen explained. “So it was a good opportunity in a learning experience in terms of installation and kind of setup and whatnot. And it’s one of many that as artists, we do throughout our careers.”