Frederick Arts Council opens new space, providing artists free studio

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council recently opened a new space where residents can collaborate on various art projects, and enjoy a free studio to express their creativity.

The new center is located on East Second Street on the third floor of the FAC Art Center.

The goal of this center is to provide free studio space to artists of all ages. The facility offers free art materials, along with rotating maker projects.





The program works as an outlet where all artists can create, aspire and invest in their dreams without breaking their pockets.

“In the creative library, we have books donated from the national museum of women in the arts, Phaidon publishing and are receiving donations from the Philadelphia museum of art, morel publishing, and the Palestinian museum,” said Gabriela Latta, communications outreach coordinator FAC.







The books offer a variety of perspectives and mediums in the arts such as Jae Ko Drift, an exhibition catalog of a Korean sculptor, “women in green” a book about leading women figures in sustainable design, and some traditional art history textbooks such as the history of art in Africa.

“If you’re a maker and a thinker… it’s often nice to do that with other people because it gets you thinking of new ideas, and of course you need a space to create, but not everybody has that at home. So, if you’re not ready to commit to a whole studio, you can consider this your part-time studio,” said Executive Director Louise Kennelly.

The lab features various creative elements and encourages residents to get inspired and create. It is open seven days a week. Children must come with their parents.

The hours of operation are: