Frederick Arts Council opens new Art Center

They are accepting photos and other items for a community art piece

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick Arts Council opened the doors to their new Art Center this weekend, featuring a community art exhibition.

Located on East 2nd St., the center encouraged visitors to contribute to the exhibition by bringing an object or photo that represents their personal or family culture for display.

Frederick Arts Council Executive Director, Louise Kennelly, said the center will serve as a place for public art installations among other projects.

“We’re just really excited to have the doors open,” Kennelly said. “The doors are open for us to have people in to get an idea of what it’s all about and decide how they want to interface with the space.”

Kennelly said the exhibition will stay up through the month of November.

They will be accepting submissions for the community art piece through the weeks to come.