Frederick Arts Council hosts holiday art showcase

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council was excited to host their twenty twenty one holiday art showcase featuring pieces from local artists.

The FAC Art Center hosted three floors of artists craftmanship, community activities and programs.

Local and regional artists displayed throughout the Holiday Art Showcase an exhibition of affordable works and pop-up maker booths located on the first floor of the FAC Art Center.

Visitors were also invited to view and purchase from the maker pop-up booths as well as from the two-dimensional works exhibit that included prints, paintings, photographs, and wall hangings.

Additionally, FAC will be hosted a series of programs and community activities at the newly opened Creative Lab, located on the third floor of the Art Center. The lab featured hands-on maker activities every day.