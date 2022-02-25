FREDERICK, M.d (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council has announced their new creative gateways exhibit starting next weekend

Creative Gateways is a public art exhibition that is a continuation of the Frederick Arts Council’s public art master plan. The exhibit will bring together the ideas of over 20 different artists. The art being shown are all proposals for public art that will be considered for gateways and roundabouts throughout the county.

“We really hope that they’ll see Frederick and these models, the artists were inspired to or asked to respond to Frederick’s creative identity and kind of represent the community and the models here, Public Art Manager, Nicole Ringel explained. “So we hope that you know, Fredrick will see itself reflected here.”

The exhibit will also be screening a film of outside judges who conducted a critique of all the models displayed.

Viewers are invited to consider each model in tandem with its written statement detailing the artist’s vision for their idea of a county-wide proposal.

Frederick county transportation maps are hung on the walls of the space as an indicator of potential sites that could be activated with public art as this initiative continues.