Frederick announces additional small business grants

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is rolling out additional grants for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a round of funding offered in March, the city’s department of economic development recently announced the Back in Business Conditional Microgrants.

About $255,000 dollars in funding from the federal Cares Act will be distributed to small city businesses with fewer than 25 employees. Grants range from $1,000 to $6,000 depending on the size of the business.

This time, the funding will be awarded through a lottery system.

“The very first grant round that we did, we did as a first-come-first-serve [basis] and this time we’re very focused on those who haven’t gotten relief before,” explained Director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick, Richard Griffin. “On a randomized basis, we’ll choose the grant recipients.”

Griffin explained that the funding is intended for use by businesses to cover expenses like rent or mortgages, utilities, and equipment and materials to continue operating.

“For example, restaurants [with outdoor seating] can use it for outside furniture or for heaters, and inside, if they need to build plexiglass [barriers],” Griffin said.

Small businesses can apply for the grant online through October 2nd at noon. Award recipients are expected to announced by October 8th.

For more information, visit https://www.businessinfrederick.com/240/Back-In-Business-Conditional-Microgrant.