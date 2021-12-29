Frederick American rescue plan funds to support seniors

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced several initiatives that will be funded through a portion of Frederick County’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

The initiatives will expand broadband to the under-served in Frederick county, provide more equipment and care for seniors, expand “Feeding Frederick,” and upgrade transportation services. These projects are intended to improve the lives of seniors in the community.

“The projects that we’re funding are time-limited, but they will be transformative for the people they touch and that is just amazing,” Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Monica Bearden. “It’s amazing for our residents. It’s amazing for our nonprofit partners who have an opportunity to do something bigger and better than they’ve been able to do it before.”

Specifically, a portion of Frederick County’s $50.4 million ARPA funds will go toward:

Economic Support

• Expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas of Frederick County and upgrade IT security ($2 million)

Seniors

• Provide equipment and retrofit homes to allow seniors to age in place, through the nonprofit Advocates for the Aging ($300,000)

• Make home repairs for seniors, veterans and homeowners with disabilities, through the nonprofit

Rebuilding Together ($300,000)

• Conduct a feasibility study for a Frederick County Program for All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly, a

program Frederick Health is considering to provide a full range of services, such as social work, medical,

transportation, and rehabilitation, too frail seniors. ($125,000)

Health

• Expand a public awareness campaign for Feeding Frederick, a service to connect people to food

distribution sites that were created in collaboration with the Community Foundation, the Ausherman

Foundation, and numerous nonprofit organizations. ($44,600)

Transportation

• Upgrade Transit Services’ real-time tracking information for riders ($600,000)

• Improve bus service by redesigning Transit’s network and integrating TransIt-Plus service ($100,000)

• Make safety improvements and other upgrades to Transit’s bus shelters and transfer facilities ($500,000).

Previously approved projects have been reported publicly during presentations to the County Council. Additional applications for ARPA funds are being considered by a Frederick County Government review committee to ensure proposals meet strict federal guidelines.