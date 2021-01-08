Frederick Aldermen discuss city ethics code in wake of misconduct allegations

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick Board of Aldermen hosted their first workshop of the year Wednesday in the wake of misconduct allegations with discussion focused on ethics and civility.

Late December, Frederick City Alderman Ben MacShane accused fellow official, Alderman Roger Wilson, of widespread misconduct involving sexual harassment, unwelcome advances, coercion and quid pro quo offers.

Wilson called the allegations a false political attack, as he planned to announce his campaign for city mayor in late January.

The Board met with the city attorney and the ethics commission to discuss the city’s current ordinances for how complaints are filed and investigated against elected officials.

“There is no specific category in the state model ordinances for the broad category of sexual harrassment,” City Attorney Sandra Nikols said. “Whether or not we can create such a thing I would have to look into.”

Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak says any new legislation should be written clearly, as some jurisdictions don’t include categories like sexual harassment in their city code.

“In my opinion, it’s not everywhere because we live in a patriarichal society,” she said. “Women have been dealing with this forever, and it needs to stop. And we need to do something about that.”

The officials will research and draft possible ammendments to the city’s code to be voted on in the future.

In the meantime, the city plans to hire an outside firm to independently investigate the allegations.

Alderman Wilson has indicated he is still planning to announce his candidacy for mayor on January 15.