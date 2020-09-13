Frederick activists hold rally and march through downtown

The group is planning another protest later this month

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick United activists held a rally and march Saturday like they have many times in the past, but ran into trouble when their event space didn’t have power like every time before.

Frederick City Police Officers at the Baker Park Bandshell told the group they could only get power if they obtained a permit.

Frederick United’s Kristen Lundy said they have never had an issue with power in the past several months of events.

“Normally you would have to have a permit to have events here at Baker Park… but they have not been giving it out during COVID,” Lundy said. “And then all of the sudden magically today you need a permit for it… And you have to go to Parks and Rec to have them turn on the sound, but it’s Saturday.”

After obtaining their own generator, the rally continued as they hosted musicians, dancers and rally participants sharing their experiences with police and racism.

City Police Lieutenant John Corbett announced during the event’s setup that the department will no longer block traffic for protests, and any protester blocking traffic in the streets could face criminal charges.

The group continued their march on the sidewalks, shouting chants including “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Black lives matter” as they marched through outdoor dining areas in downtown.

Lundy criticized the city and police, saying they have not made any effort to communicate with her or the organization.

“The police are not really working with us in this area,” Lundy said. “And we’re starting to notice that.”

The group is planning another protest later this month, but will not be disclosing the location until a later date.