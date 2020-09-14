Frederick Activists express frustration with limited police communication

Frederick United said they were given no notice by police the streets wouldn't be blocked off for their march.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick United activists expressed their frustration with Frederick Police for their limited dialogue during their “Whose Streets? Our Streets” march and rally.

Frederick United gathered in Baker Park like they have several times in the past, but faced immediate setbacks.

Frederick City Police Officers at the park notified the group they would need to request a permit to obtain power at the Baker Park Bandshell ,and they would face criminal charges if they blocked the street.

Frederick United’s Kristen Lundy said they were given no notice by police the streets wouldn’t be blocked off for their march.

“We have tried to keep that line of communication open,” Lundy said. “But you watch them slowly but surely over the last couple months become more secretive in their approach to stuff.”

Lundy included when they had previously spoken with police regarding permits, they were told permits were not being issued, but they have the right to protest.”

In a statement from Frederick City’s Mayor Michael O’Connor, he said no blanket determination has been made regarding police no longer blocking streets.

“All these decisions are incident specific,” O’Connor’s statement read. “As the crowd was smaller [Saturday], police determined staying on the sidewalk was the best public safety approach.”, and the size of the crowd determined whether police would choose to block off streets.

Acting Frederick Police Chief Patrick Grossman said the Department’s Special Operations Division is responsible for connecting with any organizers of events they are notified about either directly or through social media.

“What we try to do is to reach out to the event organizer just to establish a direct liaison between the organizer of the event and the police department, ” Grossman said. “Talk about parameters if they exist under the Frederick city code and municipal ordinances, and then we discuss the event itself.”

In regards to permits, Grossman said the City has recently begun accepting applications and might start issuing them later this month.

Grossman denied any notions of City Police shutting off the power to the event.

Frederick United is planning another demonstration later this month, but indicated they are working to determine additional details.

“We’re kind of in limbo after yesterday,” Lundy said. “… Yesterday was just kind of an eye opener for how this movement is starting to go unfortunately in our area.”