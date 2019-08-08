Fraternity raise thousands for people with disabilities: One mile at a time

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– 185 chapters of the fraternity group Pi Kappa Phi have formed three journey of hope teams that cycle across the country to raise thousands of dollars for people with mental and physical disabilities.

“I’m a person with a disability, I have cerebral palsy, so if a person with a disability is watching this, I just want you to hear the message that anyone can do anything they set their mind to,” said Pi Kappa Phi Cyclist Will Ingram. “The only thing you have to do is set your mind to it and if you want it that bad, and you’ll be able to do it.”

The team started on June 9th next to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and will travel a grand total of 4,370 miles, about 75 miles per day to Washington DC. When things get tough or legs start to feel the burn, the motivation behind the riders is simple.

“I think for most of the guys on the team, our motivation is once we finish our ride, whatever 80 to 100 miles, we get to meet some fantastic people at our friendship visits and they’re just so happy to see us,” said Pi Kappa Phi Cyclist Bridger Tenney. “It’s just a huge experience for them and they look forward to it and we look forward to it too.”

“Some people may think that we’re the ones making a difference in their lives, but they’re also really making a difference in our lives when we meet with them,” said Pi Kappa Phi Cyclist Eric Overby.

Founded in 1977, The Ability Experience is committed to raising funds and awareness for the needs of people with disabilities and developing the men of Pi Kappa Phi into worldly servant leaders. And, the cyclists wanted to send a direct message to any disabled person doubting themselves.

“You guys inspire us every day, I mean this is why we do this trip and we’re so thankful for what you guys do and there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” said Tenney. “We’re doing this trip for you guys.”

The men’s journey ends in the United States Capitol on August 10.