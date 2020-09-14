Francis Scott Key Memorial held for Defender’s Day

The society continues to celebrate and preserve the nation's history.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A memorial was held in Frederick Sunday at the grave of Francis Scott Key, recognizing Defenders Day, the anniversary of the war of 1812’s Battle of Baltimore.

The service was hosted at the Mount Olivet Cemetery by the War of 1812 Society as attendees memorialized the national anthem’s author and the American soldiers who lost their lives.

Society President, George Davis Calvert Jr., said the event was a part of the society’s original charter to hold at least three celebrations every year.

“We often visit the monuments of Francis Scott Key in Baltimore if we choose to, but we also like to visit here when we can,” Calvert said. “So our assembly today is for the purposes of Francis Scott Key and fulfilling our requirements as well.”

Calvert said the event was a great success as the society continues to celebrate and preserve the nation’s history.