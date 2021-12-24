FPD provides de-escalation training to Frederick bar, restaurant staff

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to enhance the Nighttime Taskforce, the Frederick Police Department recently worked with local bars and restaurant establishments to provide de-escalation and tactical communication training in connection with its activities in the Nighttime Taskforce.

Police trained more than 40 bar and restaurant workers in collaboration with the Downtown Frederick Partnership and strived to equip bar and restaurant personnel with the required communication skills to de-escalate situations they may experience with clients at their business.