FPD increases Downtown Frederick police presence on weekends

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police Department launched a downtown weekend patrol team that will run on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings to ensure high accessibility to residents and business owners.

The officers will walk along Market and Patrick Streets from 10 p.m. until bars and restaurants close. This weekend, FPD says there weren’t any major issues and to keep it this way they plan to continue community engagement and ongoing training to prevent dangerous situations from escalating.

Lieutenant Matt Carrado, FPD Patrol Commander, said, “Downtown is a very safe place to be, we don’t want to give the wrong idea that it’s unsafe and that we’re going downtown. This is like I said something we’ve done before. It’s just a matter of I don’t think people were used to a lot of people downtown.”

Frederick Police also reminds residents that they play an important role in ensuring safety and to always follow general public safety tips.