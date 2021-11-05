FPD encourages residents to register security cameras with the police

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick Police Department wants to crack down on more crime in the area but they need the help of the public, which is why the police department created security camera registration.

According to police, this voluntary registration is one step residents can take to help improve the safety of their neighborhood. If community members have security cameras at home or at work and are ready to share the footage they collect, all they have to do is register with the police station.

By registering devices it allows the police department to access footage that could be critical to solving investigations in the area.

Residents can register by clicking here.