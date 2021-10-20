FPD create Nighttime Economy Task force

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After receiving numerous complaints regarding nighttime establishments in Frederick Maryland, The Frederick police department has created a Nighttime Economy Taskforce.

According to Frederick police, over the past few months, residents have voiced their concerns regarding increased noise, liquor and code violations, along with criminal acts involving bars, stores and restaurants.

To combat this issue police created The Nighttime Economy Taskforce, which aims to bring a collaborative approach to these issues, by implementing communication between the partnering agencies and tracking trends brought forward by residents and fellow business owners.

“The City of Frederick is committed to providing a high quality of life for its residents and initiating the Nighttime Economy Taskforce is an innovative approach for doing just that,” said Mayor Michael O’Connor. “Quality of life issues such as those occurring during the evening hours, often involving our bars and restaurants, defy one-size-fits-all solutions and frequently require multi-department and agency approaches to provide the best response for each issue.”

“This task force will increase communication and collaboration between City Departments, and with many allied agencies who have a vested interest in maintaining Frederick’s high quality of life. My administration is proud of this initiative and thankful to all the partners who have agreed to be a part of it,” O’Connor continued.