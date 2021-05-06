Fourth suspect arrested in Gaithersburg shooting incident

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A fourth suspect has been charged in a shooting incident that took place at a Gaithersburg hotel in 2020.

Police said that Joseph Allen Iverson Pierre was involved in a shooting that landed a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male in the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened after Pierre and several other people got into a verbal altercation. Pierre has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm and firearm-related charges. 

He was transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

