Four-year-old struck by car in Hagerstown

The call was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A four-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after getting struck by a car Monday night.

​Hagerstown Police say the child was transported to a children’s hospital in D.C. after a driver making a left hand turn from Hagers Crossing Drive struck the child who was in her stroller, along with her 11-year-old sister and their mother.

Authorities say there were no visible injuries.

The call was reported shortly after 9 p.m.

“The driver claims to have the green arrow to turn,” said Officer Heather Aleshire. “No charges will be filed at this time.”​

Officer Aleshire says the 11-year-old and the mother refused treatment. ​