FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Four suspects have been charged for attacking and stabbing a man multiple times last month in Frederick, Maryland.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 on the 1100 block of Key Parkway.

The four suspected identified and charged are: 22-year-old Kermee Andile Jormeyan Jr., 24-year-old Joshua Emmett White, 28-year-old Matthew Jeremy White and 19-year-old Jason Michael Bond.

The victim was treated at a local trauma hospital but has since been released.