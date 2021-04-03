Four dead after a night of shootings in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Four people are dead after two separate shootings in different areas of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The first single shooting killed one person in East Riverdale, while three were killed north of Capitol Heights near Fairmount Heights in the second shooting.
Prince George’s County Police say the first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 5200-block of 56th Avenue, near the intersection with Carters Lane in the county’s East Riverdale community, where they found one woman dead from a gunshot wound.
Several hours later, additional gunfire rang out in the early morning hours Saturday, killing three. While on patrol at 3 a.m., PGPD officer said they heard shots fired in an area along the 5500-block of Sheriff Road, north of Capitol Heights near Fairmount Heights, Maryland. Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
While the shooting deaths appear to be targeted crimes, officials ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.