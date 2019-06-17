Founder’s Day at Star Community

Maryland
Posted:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — We’re celebrating Founder’s Day on June 17 — the day our parent company, Nexstar, began. In honor of the day, many of our staff members are volunteering at local nonprofits. Here in Washington County, we have crew members at Star Community.

For 20 years, the Star Community has offered programs to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The organization also offers an equestrian program.

Volunteers like WDVM’s sports reporter and anchor Grace Grill were out painting around the barn, mulching and helping around.

