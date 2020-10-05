Founder of non-profit Patty Pollatos Fund awarded state service award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The woman behind a non-profit that has raised millions for cancer patients has been recognized for her efforts by Maryland’s comptroller.

Comptroller Peter Franchot virtually presented the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award to Debbie Williams, founder of the Patty Pollatos Fund.

Williams established the organization in memory of friend, Patty Pollatos, whose cancer diagnosis created significant financial issues. Williams says her final wish was to pass away at her Mount Airy home. In the span of a month, Williams and volunteers raised $20,000 to honor that wish.

Over the last 27 years, the fund has continued to raise money through events like the annual Fun-omemon event hosted at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds.

“It’s an honor to recognize Debbie for creating this wonderful organization in her friend’s memory,” said Comptroller Franchot. “Financially insecure families can experience catastrophic medical expenses when facing illness. Debbie and her volunteers with Patty Pollatos Fund have raised millions of dollars to help their fellow citizens in Frederick County. She embodies the principles held dear by William Donald Schaefer, the late Baltimore mayor, governor, and comptroller and I wish her happiness in her well-deserved retirement.”

Williams says the organization is coming to an end this year so she can devote more time to family. The recognition comes at the best time.

“It seemed right, it seemed like what a way to end this beautiful journey with such a beautiful award from a man who did so much for Maryland,” Williams said. “I wish we had more like [William] Donald Schaefer because he was just an awesome, awesome man.”

According to a press release, since 2012 Franchot has annually traveled to each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to honor an individual or organization serving their community.

The fund will host its final fundraising event, the 10th annual Car Raffle, on December 12. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

For more information, visit ppfinc.org.