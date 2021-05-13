Forty new electric buses coming to Montgomery County

The project is scheduled to be complete in late Spring 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) –Many have been scrambling trying to fill up their gas tanks, meanwhile, Montgomery County announced they will soon bring 40 new electric ride-on buses to the area.

County Executive Marc Elrich shared an agreement enabling the county to transition more than 40 buses from diesel to electric power. An agreement with AlphaStruxure, a leader in energy solutions, will allow the start of an electric bus charging infrastructure project at the Brookville Bus Depot in Silver Spring.

This is another step in the county’s goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2035. The project is scheduled to be complete in late Spring 2022.

“Were actually looking at hydrogen for some of the bigger vehicles that will have longer travel. When we buy those vehicles, they will be clean vehicles,” said Elrich.

The county is also developing a solar micro-grid to support electric bus charging at the Silver Spring Station where some of the buses will be located.