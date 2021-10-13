Fort Ritchie owner discusses updates at breakfast with city leaders

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — City and county leaders joined together Wednesday morning for a breakfast called ‘Eggs and Issues’ in Hagerstown at Applause Caterers.

Leaders heard from John Krumpotich, the owner of Fort Ritchie where he discussed the current progress and plans for the former army base.

“The wedding venue is back open. We have 58 townhomes that are up for rent. We’re bringing commercial businesses. Many people have entrenched to that area, their families worked on the floor, and some of them have family members who built the floor, so it’s a very special place for them,” said Krumpotich.

John Krumpotich settled on his purchase of Fort Ritchie on April 8, 2021.