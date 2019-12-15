Fort Ritchie Community Center hosts 11th annual holiday craft bazaar

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM) — The Fort Ritchie Community Center hosted its 11th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar.

The rainy cold weather didn’t keep people away from holiday traditions in Washington County. The event had over 70 vendors placed all throughout the building. Each table had something different to offer, from jewelry, to holiday ornaments and more.

One event coordinator says she’s been involved every year. She says this event is special to the community and this year they have more products and vendors than ever.

“Its probably our most popular craft show and its the last one for the season so everyone does their Christmas shopping here and I love it that’s why I keep doing it. its fun and I get to meet the people and they’re all nice it’s a nice event,” Beverly Coyle said. During the winter season, the center also hosts a yard sale.