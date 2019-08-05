Fort Frederick State Park teaches the community about how being a soldier has evolved

The next event for the state park is the "French and Indian War Muster"

BIG POOL, M.d. (WDVM) — Fort Frederick State Park in Big Pool hosted its third annual “American Soldier Through the Ages”.

History lovers had the opportunity to have a hands-on experience with weapons, uniforms and more, which date back to the 1600’s. For the event, re-enactors stayed overnight on the fields of the park inside tents that resembled ones from that time era.

They also made a little fire to cook food on. They did all this to show what the experience was like for soldiers during those time periods.



Park rangers say it’s extraordinary to see how being a solider has changed over time while maintaining common elements.

“Canteen, some sort of way to carry water, a soldier has to carry water, doesn’t matter what its made out of its still the same thing today as it was in the 16th century, shovels for digging ditches or trenches, fox holes, there is the shovel and then they start coming up with what you call the trenching tool and how that evolves over time it’s the same implement,” Rob Ambrose said.

The next event for the state park is the “French and Indian War Muster” later this month.