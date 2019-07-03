Fort Frederick portrays American Revolution

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fort Frederick played an important role in the American Revolution and historians were dressed up at the fort on Wednesday to take visitors through the journey of the American Revolution.

To this day, the American Revolution has many root causes up for interpretation, such as taxation without representation, war debts and expanding further west.

As we celebrate America’s independence each year on July 4, historians at Fort Frederick show visitors both the loyalist and patriot causes and what prison life was like at the fort.

“If we understand the history and why people fought and why people put their lives on the line and just how they lived at the time, we can learn how that affects our life today,” said Matthew Wedd, who was portraying a prisoner of the fort.

The park is open 8 a.m. to dusk and events are taking place for the rest of the week, including interactive military drills, uniform and cooking demos, and musket firing demonstrations.