Fort Frederick portrays American Revolution

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fort Frederick played an important role in the American Revolution and historians were dressed up at the fort on Wednesday to take visitors through the journey of the American Revolution.

To this day, the American Revolution has many root causes up for interpretation, such as taxation without representation, war debts and expanding further west.

As we celebrate America’s independence each year on July 4, historians at Fort Frederick show visitors both the loyalist and patriot causes and what prison life was like at the fort.

“If we understand the history and why people fought and why people put their lives on the line and just how they lived at the time, we can learn how that affects our life today,” said Matthew Wedd, who was portraying a prisoner of the fort.

The park is open 8 a.m. to dusk and events are taking place for the rest of the week, including interactive military drills, uniform and cooking demos, and musket firing demonstrations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.