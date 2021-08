FILE: Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced the release of funds for two army research labs including USAMRIID at Fort Detrick.

FORT DETRICK, Md. (WDVM) — Officials announced on Tuesday that Fort Detrick will be requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccine status.

This decision was made following the base being considered an area of substantial transmission of COVID-19. Officials said that this is in accordance with the Secretary of Defense’s directive from July 28.