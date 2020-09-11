Fort Detrick observes Patriot Day with ceremonial lowering of the flag

The flag that hovers over the U.S. Army installation at Fort Detrick is lowered to half-staff on Patriot Day.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — On Friday morning, the Fort Detrick Army installation in Frederick honored those who died on September 11, 2001 at the exact moment that shook the nation 19 years ago.

“19 years ago today, those living on the east coast were greeted by the sunny skies that are characteristic of late summer in this region. Then in an instant at 8:46 a.m., everything changed when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center,” explained Commanding General at Fort Detrick, Brigadier General Michael J. Talley.

Active military members from several branches of the armed forces gathered in front of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command headquarters for a commemoration ceremony.

Standing before the flagpole and listening to the recounts of the attack, U.S. Marine Neill Sevelius remembers where he first heard the news.

“When September 11th happened, I was a sophomore in high school. I was in algebra class and they wheeled in this cart and this little TV. They showed us what was going on,” Sevelius said. “Seventeen years almost I’ve been in [the military] now and I haven’t lost grasp of that, I haven’t lost sight of that.”

“By 10:30 a.m., thousands of lives in New York City and across the nation were lost in these coordinated terrorist attacks,” Talley said, “It’s now 8:46 a.m. eastern time. The first plane has hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.”

At that moment, those who had gathered for the event stood and watched as military members began to lower the flag to half-staff.

“As we honor the memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, we also recall the spirit and renewed sense of patriotism that rose out of those harrowing moments,” Talley explained.

At just five years old, Benjamin Sullivan remembers watching cartoons that morning before the channel quickly changed to footage of the towers on fire and crumbling. It was a memory he carried when joining the U.S. Army as a medical laboratory specialist.

“Seeing something like that happen, I take it personal. And that kind of makes me feel stronger for my love for this country and wanting to serve it,” said Sullivan.

