Fort Detrick honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day with visual display installation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Fort Detrick has a new visual display installation that honors the sacrifice our fallen heroes made serving our country.

246 flags and name placards with pictures and service information are placed along Porter Street. The 246 flags represent the years the army has been around. The installation also recognizing Gold Star families who survive their loved ones.

Christopher Watson, the director of Fort Detrick’s Community Service Center, said, “The overall goal for the event itself is really to recognize the fallen heroes and show the families that we appreciate all the sacrifices that they have made because they are behind in supporting the service members as well — so we don’t want them to ever be forgotten.”

The flags will be displayed until June 15, and you can leave mementos for your loved ones. There will also be a celebration on the Army’s birthday, June 14, at Fort Detrick.