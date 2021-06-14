Fort Detrick celebrates Army’s 246th birthday

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — While the nation pauses the celebrate Flag Day, on June 14, 2021, the United States Army celebrates its 246th birthday.

“246 years, I think it’s a celebration we all can celebrate and take great pride in knowing that we’ve been a part of something greater than ourselves,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Talley, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick. “The defense of our nation really centered around a set of ideas. It’s called the Constitution. It’s what drives us, it’s what governs us as American people. Not a monarchy, not a king or a queen, but a set of ideas, and that’s what we fight for.”

246 years of bravery, strength, and sacrifice. For years, brave men and women like 18-year-old Corbyn Foss have answered the call. Foss says he entered the service because he wanted to be a part of history.

“The army is like we’ve heard a million times the one percent and just being a part of it that helps me feel bigger than myself,” said Foss, a combat medic from Illinois.

On this day, with the nation’s ideals in mind, officials at Fort Detrick honor those who serve in the Army’s workforce and stay true to their Oaths of Office and Army values.