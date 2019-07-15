Former Washington County Superintendent suspended by North Carolina BOE

Dr. Clayton Wilcox left the Washington County BOE in 2016 to work as a superintendent in Charlotte, N.C.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A former Washington County Superintendent was suspended Monday from his current position as Superintendent for a school system in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) in Charlotte, North Carolina confirmed to WDVM Monday about Wilcox’s suspension, effective the same day.

Dr. Clayton Wilcox worked as Washington County’s Superintendent for six years before he resigned in 2016 with three years left on his four-year contract, according to previous WDVM reporting. He left the county for the Superintendent position with CMS.

“CMS can confirm that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has suspended Superintendent Clayton Wilcox. The suspension goes into effect today and Dr. Wilcox will continue to receive his salary while suspended. During this time, Earnest Winston will serve as Acting Superintendent. CMS remains focused on the priorities that matter most – our students, teaching and learning in every school as we look forward to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further details at this time.” Full statement from CMS

At the time of his resignation, Wilcox said he was drawn to CMS because it shared his core beliefs. There is no information at this time of why he was suspended.

Here is WDVM’s reporting from 2016 when Wilcox resigned: