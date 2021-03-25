Former Victor Cullen staff member faces sex abuse of minor charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A former Victor Cullen staff member is facing three counts of sex abuse of a minor and three counts of sex offense-juvenile detainee.

During a bond review on Thursday afternoon in Frederick County Circuit Court, Jessica Margaret Irving, age 33, a $5,000 secured bond, pretrial supervision, and no contact with the victim or any minor-aged children was issued. This comes shortly after the state requested that Irving be held without a bond due to the charges, officials say.

Officials say Maryland State Police was contacted by the Department of Juvenile Services regarding a sexual abuse complaint on April 16, 2020. According to a report, the complaint involved a 17-year-old former Victor Cullen Center youth and a current Victor Cullen Center staff member.

Based on interviews, detectives learned that the staff member reached out to the teen on social media and picked him up from his home on two occasions, and they went to a location where the two engaged in sexual intercourse. According to the teen, the accused staff member often kissed him while he was actively enrolled in the treatment program.