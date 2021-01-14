Former University of Maryland student sentenced to life in prison

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland man has just been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Black man.

Lt. Richard Collins III

On Thursday, Sean Urbanski was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Lt. Richard Collins III. In 2017, Urbanski who was a University of Maryland student at the time approached Lt. Collins at a bus stop, told him to step left, and then proceeded to stab him to death.

Prosecutors believed the murder was racially motivated and the toxic mixture of alcohol and racist propaganda emboldened Urbanski to act on his hatred of black people. Prosecutors, who called this “a senseless murder born out of hate,” asked the judge to sentence Urbanski to life in prison without the chance of parole. The judge called his ruling “fair” and “just” and left open the possibility of parole.