Former U.S. Education Secretary to run for governor of Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Another Maryland democrat has thrown their hat in the ring for the 2022 gubernatorial race.

A current resident of Silver Spring and former U.S. Education Secretary under the Obama administration, Dr. John King announced his candidacy for governor of Maryland on Tuesday.

On his website, King describes himself as a “lifelong educator” and says equity in economic opportunity, education, and healthcare are some of his top priorities.

“The great idea about having a teacher as governor is that teachers know we have to start with listening to our students and seeing each of our students as whole people. That’s how a governor should think,” Dr. King said in a campaign video released Tuesday.



King currently works as a professor at the University of Maryland. If elected, he would be the first Black and Latino governor of Maryland.