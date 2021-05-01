Former school board president kicks off campaign for Frederick County Executive 2022

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Former Board of Education President Daryl Boffman kicked off his campaign Saturday, announcing his candidacy for Frederick County Executive in 2022.

Boffman is the current Executive Director of Public Affairs for Frederick County Public Schools.

Boffman’s main campaign focus includes post-pandemic education funding, small business growth and sustainability, financial stewardship, and “One Frederick United,” an initiative pursuing equity within the county.

“Whether it is my family, platoon, fraternity, department, company, or county, I lead by example,” Boffman said. “By first listening, to determine what the needs are, and then striving to provide each person with what they need in order to prosper.”

Boffman is running on the campaign slogan of: “One Frederick united in pursuing prosperity for all.”

The Primary Election is June 28th, 2022. The General Election is scheduled for November 8th, 2022.