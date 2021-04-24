Former police officer arrested on tax evasion charges

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A former police lieutenant was arrested on federal tax evasion charges. Edward Scott Finn, 46, of Dunkirk, Maryland, was arrested on five federal charges in association with a security company that he operates.

The charges stem from business and personal taxes from 2014 until 2019. During this time, he also worked for the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD). Finn was suspended from the force in March of 2021 on an unrelated administrative matter. He had been with the agency since 1995 and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

“The charges against Lieutenant Finn are deeply concerning and disappointing. PGPD officers are expected to operate professionally and uphold the law while both on and off duty. If any officer breaks the law, they should and will be held accountable. This agency is fully cooperating with our federal partners in this on-going investigation,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

The company, Edward Finn Inc., hires off-duty officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince Goerge’s and Montgomery Counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland.

The allegations suggest Finn omitted a total of $1.3 million of business income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. The affidavit alleges that Finn deposited nearly $1,397,295 in checks for services from his company into either his or his children’s individual bank accounts. These “service” deposits were not reported as income on the company’s corporate tax returns for these tax years nor in his own personal tax returns. The unreported income resulted in a tax loss of $484,281 to the government.

If Finn is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of the five counts for attempting to evade and defeat taxes. A federal district judge will determine any sentencing after consulting the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other governing statutes.