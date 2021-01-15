Former Maryland Senate President, Mike Miller, has died

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. passed away at his home at 4:25 pm Friday afternoon, surrounded by loved ones. He was 78 years old.

The news was shared in a statement from Miller’s family. This comes weeks after Miller’s resignation from the Senate due to his health.

Miller leaves behind his wife, Patti, son Tommy, daughters, Amanda, Michelle, Melissa, and Melanie, sisters Susan, Cynthia, Melinda, Nancy, and Kim, brothers, Jonathan, David, and Mark, and his fifteen grandchildren, and was predeceased by his sister Judith.