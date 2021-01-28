Former Maryland lawmaker sets sights on Rep. Andy Harris’ seat in Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A former Maryland lawmaker challenged Rep. Andy Harris for his seat in Maryland’s 1st congressional district this week.

Heather Mizeur, who was a candidate in the state’s 2014 gubernatorial race, released a video on Twitter on Thursday. In it, she declared her intent to unseat Maryland’s only Republican congressman during the 2022 midterm election. While battling a six-term incumbent is set to be a tough fight, Mizeur approached the situation optimistically in her announcement video.

“I ask one thing of all who join me on this journey. That you bring your best self to this race. We are not running against someone. We are running for our dedication to a better tomorrow,” said Mizeur.

The 1st congressional district is a deeply red area, with Harris garnering nearly two-thirds of the votes in the 2020 election. Mizeur is running as a Democrat.

Mizeur said in the video she was inspired to take on Harris by the events following the insurrection of the Capitol, including Harris’ continued backing of former president Donald Trump.