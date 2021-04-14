Former Laurel police chief indicted on serial arson charges

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The former laurel police chief who has been accused of setting a string of fires across the state of Maryland, has been indicted.

David Crawford

69-year-old David Crawford, who was arrested in March, now faces 20 counts of charges that range from attempted first-degree murder to first-degree arson. According to authorities, Crawford has been tied to at least 12 fires in Prince George’s, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Charles counties since 2011.

The charges were announced by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, Aisha Braveboy on Tuesday.

“The job of individuals in public safety is to serve and protect the public,” said Braveboy. “When someone does not do that and breaks the public’s trust he or she must be held accountable and my office is here to do just that.”