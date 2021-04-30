Former Laurel police chief indicted arson charges

Crawford is facing charges in several jurisdictions in the area

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The former Laurel police chief, who has been accused of setting a string of fires across the state of Maryland, has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

David Crawford, 69, was indicted on six counts for instances of arson he committed in Montgomery County. He’s facing two counts of second-degree arson, malicious destruction of property, and reckless endangerment.

Crawford who was arrested in March is tied to at least 12 fires in Prince George’s, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Charles Counties since 2011. The statement of charges says he committed arson at his stepson’s house. It is believed Crawford committed arson at the homes of the people he had grudges with.

“The situation is obviously a very serious one, the grand jury thought it was very serious and serious enough to indict,” said Ramon Korionoff with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

