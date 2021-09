FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A former Jefferson School employee was sentenced to 3 years for sexually abusing and filming a student.

Jermaine D. Thomas, 37, plead guilty in Frederick County Circuit Court for two 2019 cases involving a 17-year-old girl. Two other Jefferson School employees were also charged with the sexual abuse of a minor.

Jefferson School was a school for students who had behavior issues but recently closed last year.