Former Hogan chief of staff facing federal, state charges

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A former top staffer in Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s office is facing charges after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

Before becoming Hogan’s chief of staff, Roy McGrath was the executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service, and when he left that job to move to the governor’s office he allegedly took over $275,000 in severance pay. He’s accused of defrauding a state agency.

He’s also facing state charges after allegedly recording conversations with state officials without their consent. McGrath spent less than three months as the Governor’s chief of staff, resigning after the allegations became public in August of last year.